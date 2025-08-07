CCTV appeal after clothes stolen in Kettering house burglary
They have released a CCTV image after a burglary and a vehicle was entered at two addresses off Rockingham Road, Kettering on Thursday, July 24.
Clothes were stolen from a home in Carradale Close, and a vehicle was entered in Dalby Close between 3.30am and 4.15am.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers investigating the incidents believe they are linked and that the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.
“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.”
Quote incident number 25000433015 when providing any information.