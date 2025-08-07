CCTV appeal after clothes stolen in Kettering house burglary

Police officers investigating two incidents in Kettering are appealing for help to identify a man they believe may have information which could assist them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have released a CCTV image after a burglary and a vehicle was entered at two addresses off Rockingham Road, Kettering on Thursday, July 24.

Clothes were stolen from a home in Carradale Close, and a vehicle was entered in Dalby Close between 3.30am and 4.15am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers investigating the incidents believe they are linked and that the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.

CCTV appeal after burglary in Carradale Close, Kettering/Northants Police

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.”

Quote incident number 25000433015 when providing any information.