A CCTV image of a man has been released by Northants Police following an assault in a Corby car park.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information about the incident that took place in Alexandra Road, between 5pm and 7pm on Thursday, January 26.

An altercation occurred in the car park and a man grabbed the passenger of a vehicle through the window, causing minor injuries.

CCTV image

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.