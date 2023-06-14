News you can trust since 1897
CCTV appeal after car park assault in Alexandra Road, Corby

Do you know this man?
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST

A CCTV image of a man has been released by Northants Police following an assault in a Corby car park.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information about the incident that took place in Alexandra Road, between 5pm and 7pm on Thursday, January 26.

An altercation occurred in the car park and a man grabbed the passenger of a vehicle through the window, causing minor injuries.

CCTV imageCCTV image
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 23000054563.”