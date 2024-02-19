Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have released CCTV images of two wanted men wanted as they investigate a burglary.

The incident took place at a home in Cranford Road, Barton Seagrave in the early hours of Saturday, February 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident saw property including an inflatable kayak and two Carrera mountain bikes stolen from outbuildings.

CCTV pictures released by Northants Police

Releasing CCTV pictures of two men, a spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers investigating a burglary at an address in Cranford Road, Barton Seagrave, are appealing for help to identify them.

“Between 4.25am and 5.10am on Saturday, February 3, three outbuildings were broken into, and property stolen, including an inflatable kayak and two Carrera mountain bikes.”

Officers are also appealing for any CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times, or who may have been offered such items for sale in ‘unusual’ circumstances.