Northants Fire and Rescue Service officers investigating a blaze at a Corby recycling firm say they believe the fire was accidental.

Firefighters were called to the Pilot Road site at 7.51pm yesterday (August, 1) where the two crews found 35 tonnes of waste on fire.

Members of the public had been advised to close windows and doors due to the smoke.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews used two 45mm jets, two hose reel jets, two drags and a thermal imaging camera to help extinguish the blaze.”

A crew from Corby returned to the scene this morning to dampen down any remaining hotspots.

The spokesman added: “The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.”