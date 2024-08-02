Cause of latest Corby waste recycling centre fire revealed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters were called to the Pilot Road site at 7.51pm yesterday (August, 1) where the two crews found 35 tonnes of waste on fire.
Members of the public had been advised to close windows and doors due to the smoke.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews used two 45mm jets, two hose reel jets, two drags and a thermal imaging camera to help extinguish the blaze.”
A crew from Corby returned to the scene this morning to dampen down any remaining hotspots.
The spokesman added: “The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.