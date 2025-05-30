Cause of fire at Rushden Monoworld plastic recycling warehouse 'accidental' say blaze investigators
The fire started at the Monoworld recycling warehouse last Friday morning (May 23), and at the height of the incident required 12 fire crews and appliances to contain the fire and prevent it spreading to neighbouring buildings and businesses.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “After an investigation, the cause has been determined as accidental, due to the spontaneous combustion of a viable ignition source. The source of the initial ignition cannot be determined.
“The site will now be handed back to the owners, but fire crews will still be attending the site to monitor temperatures and dampen down any remaining hotspots.
“Smoke is still coming from the site, which fire crews are continuing to monitor. Local residents are asked to continue keeping their windows and doors shut if still affected by it.
“We would like to thank members of the public for their continued patience and support while we have dealt with the fire.”
