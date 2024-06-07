Caterpillar infestation covers Corby cherry trees in silk white webbing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An infestation of caterpillars and silk webbing has spread over some well-known cherry trees on Corby’s Cottingham Road.

This is not the first time that this has happened with these trees, having occurred as recently as 2015.

When up close you can see that the tree trunks are completely covered in a sheet of white webbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While this may look alarming, it is in fact completely harmless and will eventually break down naturally.

Cherry trees on Cottingham Road

The cherry trees attract the Ermine caterpillar as a suitable nesting site and larvae will have hatched in late summer last year, growing into caterpillars over the winter.

In spring, immature caterpillars begin feeding and are usually fully grown by June, at which point they will form a silk webbing – as shown on the trees on Cottingham Road – which they will pupate into adults.

A spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council said: “We appreciate that the webbing does look alarming but it is harmless and will naturally break down. Even in the most extreme cases, it should not affect the long-term health and vigour of plants and infestation rarely occurs on the same individual host plants year on year, which gives trees time to recover. Information from Forest Research advises there is no risk to human health or to the trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad