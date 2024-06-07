Caterpillar infestation covers Corby cherry trees in silk white webbing
This is not the first time that this has happened with these trees, having occurred as recently as 2015.
When up close you can see that the tree trunks are completely covered in a sheet of white webbing.
While this may look alarming, it is in fact completely harmless and will eventually break down naturally.
The cherry trees attract the Ermine caterpillar as a suitable nesting site and larvae will have hatched in late summer last year, growing into caterpillars over the winter.
In spring, immature caterpillars begin feeding and are usually fully grown by June, at which point they will form a silk webbing – as shown on the trees on Cottingham Road – which they will pupate into adults.
A spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council said: “We appreciate that the webbing does look alarming but it is harmless and will naturally break down. Even in the most extreme cases, it should not affect the long-term health and vigour of plants and infestation rarely occurs on the same individual host plants year on year, which gives trees time to recover. Information from Forest Research advises there is no risk to human health or to the trees.
“There is no requirement to exterminate Ermine and the council’s forthcoming tree planting strategy looks at monocultures – where multiple trees of the same species grow close together and the impact of this on the trees. The strategy will look to address monocultures and ensure that new planting spreads the risk from future threats, including pests and diseases and the climate. But it is worth reiterating that there is currently no risk to the trees along Cottingham Road from the Ermine caterpillar.”
