Catalytic converter thief targets KGH staff car

A car parked in the staff-only area at Kettering General Hospital has been targeted by catalytic converter thieves.

CCTV witnessed the theft from the Toyota Hybrid Auris parked in the staff car park off Rothwell Road.

The valuable part was stolen at about 1pm on Monday (March 21).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettering General Hospital

A police spokesman said: "If you have evidential CCTV relating to this occurrence please send to [email protected] quoting the reference number."

It's not the first time that a staff member to Kettering General Hospital has been targeted. In November 2019 a member of staff had the catalytic converter stolen as she worked a day shift.

And cruel thieves stole a catalytic converter from a car parked at Kettering's St Mary's Hospital as the owner visited a patient in December 2019.There has been a huge rise in catalytic converters nationally. Catalytic converters clean up harmful gases before they exit the exhaust pipe.

The precious metals used in them are highly valuable.

Kettering General Hospital has been contacted for comment.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting 22 000 162 110

Hybrid vehicles are most commonly targeted, as their metals are more valuable, but any vehicle can be at risk of catalytic converter theft.

Signs a catalytic converter theft is being committed a vehicle being raised using a car jack in a car park or residential area a loud drilling or cutting sound coming from underneath the vehicle.