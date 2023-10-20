Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cast members of the popular Scottish sitcom, Still Game, are coming to Corby for a Q&A show.

They’ll be at The Core at Corby Cube on Saturday, September 14, next year (2024). Tickets went on sale today (Friday).

The Core will be hosting Jane McCarry, Paul Riley, Mark Cox, Gavin Mitchell and Sanjeev Kohli in ‘Auld Pals – An Evening With The Stars Of Still Game’.

The actors who played Isa, Winston, Tam, Navid and Boaby the Barman in the hit comedy series, will be touring the UK and Ireland with an exclusive evening of fun, laughter and an opportunity for the audience to ask anything they’ve ever wanted about the iconic Still Game.

This talented ensemble cast has been entertaining audiences for years, with unforgettable performances in some of the biggest comedy shows on TV, including Still Game, Chewin’ the Fat and The Karen Dunbar Show.

Now, people will be able to see them all together in one spectacular Q&A show, filled with stories, impressions and a chance for people to ask their own questions.

There will also be a chance to meet the cast in a VIP Meet & Greet.

If you add a VIP package to your order, you’ll get to meet the cast before the show, and there will also be the opportunity for photo and merchandise signings. Please note that they limit merchandise items to a maximum of four per person.