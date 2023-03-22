Cash to improve insulation at 66 properties run by Wellingborough's Greatwell Homes

Insulation will be improved in dozens of homes thanks to a government grant.

£664,000 of the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund has been awarded to Northamptonshire housing association, Greatwell Homes, to improve the insulation in 66 of their homes.

The grant will be match-funded and used on homes with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D or lower to install additional loft and wall insulation to boost energy efficiency.

Greatwell Homes has received money to improve insulation at 66 of its properties

Denise Lewis, executive director at Greatwell Homes, said: “We are committed to increasing the number of our homes with an EPC rating of C and above and the funding from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero will certainly help us do this.

“It is great news that we are able to better insulate these 66 homes and we will continue to look at future opportunities to increase efficiency in more of our homes.”

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said: “This investment will help thousands of households to heat their homes for less, keep them warm for longer and could save hundreds on their annual energy bill.

“The green energy sector is growing, and this funding will support green jobs and provide the training needed to deliver these vital upgrades to homes.”

Greatwell Homes will start the project next month, with completion of all works due to be done by 2025.