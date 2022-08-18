News you can trust since 1897
Cash, jewellery and watches stolen in Northamptonshire village break-in

The burglary took place on Saturday, August 6

By Alison Bagley
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 3:59 pm
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:42 pm

Cash, jewellery and watches have been stolen from a home in a Northamptonshire village after offenders broke in through a window.

Between 11pm and midnight on Saturday, August 6, two offenders entered through a secure first floor window at the rear of the house in Main Street, Aldwincle.

Northants Police officers have appealed for witnesses or to anyone who may have captured a vehicle or anyone acting suspiciously on CCTV or dash-cam footage.

An Omega watch was stolen

A spokesman said: “Once inside they’ve carried out an untidy search of several rooms and stole cash, jewellery and watches. They left the house via a ground floor rear window.

“The first offender was wearing light-coloured clothing including a long-sleeved jacket and had a bag across his shoulder, whilst the second offender was wearing a puffa-style jacket with white text on the back.”

Officers investigating this burglary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious.

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101.