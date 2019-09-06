Cash boost for Wellingborough shop fronts

Town centre businesses in Wellingborough are to be offered grants to enhance their shop fronts as part of the council’s plan to regenerate the town centre.

Wellingborough Council has pledged £166,500 of grant funding from S106 agreements towards helping businesses to carry out any essential repairs and redevelop the external appearance of their shop fronts.

Wellingborough town centre

Applicants can apply for limited grants of up to £10,000 per property towards external repairs, security, signage and redecoration.

Funds will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of Wellingborough Council, said: “We are fortunate to have a number of excellent independent businesses in our town centre, that offer a range of products and services to our residents, but we want to encourage more.

“A number of businesses have already benefitted from heritage shop front initiatives and this project will offer other businesses with the necessary funds to carry out a number of improvements and repairs to their shop front.

Market Street, Wellingborough

“The long-term aim is to improve the overall character of the town as shopping habits change and to increase footfall as our borough continues to grow and prosper.

Chairman of the development committee, Cllr Jon-Paul Carr, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for business and property owners in the town centre to enhance their premises.

“The project will add town centre value to the already committed Heritage Lottery Funded streetscape project that has seen 33 shop fronts restored, public realm work, the exterior restoration of All Hallows Church Hall and the Queens Hall in the High Street, and of course the current restoration work being undertaken on the historic Hind Hotel.”

The shop front project forms part of the council’s initiative, Enterprising Wellingborough, which provides a link between the borough’s businesses, and business support organisations and opportunities.

To find out more about the shop front project and Enterprising Wellingborough visit: www.wellingborough.gov.uk/enterprisingwboro or email: enterprising@wellingborough.gov.uk.