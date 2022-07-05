Michelle and Emma from Chelsea's Angels with the boxes of happiness

Wellingborough charity Chelsea’s Angels was set up in memory of three-year-old Chelsea who lost her battle with cancer in August 2009.

The charity gives a ‘box full of happiness’ to help alleviate boredom while children with cancer are staying in hospital, offering distraction at a tough time and helping create memories.

The boxes contain puzzles, pens, colouring books, games, dolls, beauty items, anything the child has a favourite of and a £50 voucher of the child’s choice.

The donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry will go towards buying items to go into the happiness boxes and building a collection of stock to get the boxes put together and sent off quicker.

David Hall, site leader at Amazon in Daventry, said: “We are so pleased to be able to support Chelsea’s Angels with this donation.

"The charity’s boxes are a fantastic idea and we hope this donation helps the charity to continue its amazing work."

Chelsea’s mum Emma, of Chelsea’s Angels, said: “We would like to thank David and the team at Amazon in Daventry for this donation.

"Battling cancer as a child is incredibly difficult, and with this donation, we can continue to offer support and keep creating our boxes of happiness.”

Chelsea’s Angels received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.