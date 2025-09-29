Cash and jewellery have been taken from a home in Rushden’s Grangeway on Monday, September 22, and police are now asking people with information to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 7.15pm and 7.55pm, two men climbed over the garden fence of a home in Grangeway, Rushden to gain access to the rear of an address by forcing entry via a back door.

There, they stole cash and jewellery, but were confronted by the home owner and fled back over the fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police’s description of the offenders is brief, however they say one was wearing all black clothing – possibly a tracksuit – a black balaclava and gloves, and the other was wearing a dark green coat, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers with a black balaclava and gloves.

The burglary took place in Grangeway, Rushden on September 22 Picture: Google Maps

It is believed they drove off in a dark coloured car – possibly a Vauxhall Astra.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The offenders conducted an untidy search of the upstairs before stealing cash and jewellery, before being disturbed by the occupier, who chased them from the property and back over the garden fence.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity between the stated times or who may have relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Those who can help police are asked to quote incident number 25000559223 when providing any information.