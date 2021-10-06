Cash and jewellery stolen in Northamptonshire home burglary
The incident took place in the evening on Thursday, September 23
A home in Kings Cliffe has been burgled with cash and jewellery stolen from the property.
On Thursday, September 23, three people wearing dark clothes and their faces covered broke in to the home in Wood Road.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Officers investigating a break-in at a home in east Northamptonshire are appealing for information and witnesses.
"Between 8pm and 9.30pm on Thursday, September 23, three people in dark clothing with their heads and faces covered broke into a property in Wood Road, Kings Cliffe, via a side door and stole cash and jewellery.
"Anyone who saw anything which could be relevant, or who knows anything about the burglary, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 21000554965."