Cash and jewellery stolen in Northamptonshire home burglary

A home in Kings Cliffe has been burgled with cash and jewellery stolen from the property.

On Thursday, September 23, three people wearing dark clothes and their faces covered broke in to the home in Wood Road.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Officers investigating a break-in at a home in east Northamptonshire are appealing for information and witnesses.

"Between 8pm and 9.30pm on Thursday, September 23, three people in dark clothing with their heads and faces covered broke into a property in Wood Road, Kings Cliffe, via a side door and stole cash and jewellery.