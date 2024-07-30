Cars from the past to come to Rushden's Hall Park next weekend with over 400 classic vehicles on show
With support from the town council, Rushden Historical Transport Society will welcome over 420 classic cars and over 50 motorcycles on Sunday (August 4) from 11am until 4pm, with the oldest on show being a 1925 Jowett Short Tourer.
Catharine Young, of RHTS said: “There is something for everyone at the show from “What your dad drove” to the car you would like to own. The show also features over 40 trade stands and a wide selection of food and drink on offer and some children’s amusements too.”
The Mainline Big Band will be performing in the walled garden and the Northamptonshire Film Archive Trust will be in Rushden Hall showing a selection of films from their collection of over 5000 local short films.
Proceeds from the day will go to Rushden Historical Transport Society to continue the development of its facilities.
Donations are required for admittance, with organisers recommending £3 per person or £10 for families.
Car parking is available on site for £10, and there are other, free car parks a short walk away.
More information can be found by contacting [email protected].
