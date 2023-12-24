Merry Christmas!

People attended the annual Carols on the Square service in Earls Barton’s Square to officially welcome Christmas in the village this evening (Sunday, December 24).

The service that sees people line the streets from 7.15pm until 8pm is a long-standing festive tradition, and one of the busiest events on the calendar for Earls Barton.

The evening’s entertainment saw a band deliver seasonal carols like O Come, All Ye Faithful and It Was on a Starry Night that families from Earls Barton and beyond could join in with, marking an evening of festive fun before Santa finally makes his way to Northamptonshire tomorrow morning.

