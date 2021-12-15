Caring youngsters at Northamptonshire village primary school help homeless at Christmas

Pupils at Yardley Hastings Primary school have filled gift bags with items for homeless people

The youngsters at Yardley Hastings Primary School decided to give their support after being visited by representatives of the 100 Ladles Project, which, along with volunteers, provides a hot meal on a Saturday night in Northampton town centre to homeless and needy people.

After hearing of their plight at a school assembly, children decided to collect bags full of items that may make someone’s Christmas a happier one.

School Council member Iona said: “We asked our classmates to put in things like a toothbrush, which people may not have, as well as a treat, like chocolate, and a picture with a Christmas message to make them smile.”

Year 6 School Councillors, Esme and Amelia, added: “We hope this will remind people that they are not forgotten. Helping this project has raised awareness throughout the school of those who are less fortunate than ourselves.”