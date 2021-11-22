Caring Rushden workers thanked for combined 155 years of service

Staff at a care home in Rushden have been thanked for their long service with a celebration awards ceremony, marking a total of 155 years served between them.

The six team members at Victoria House in Victoria Road were treated to afternoon tea and presented with certificates to mark their achievements.

Enjoying the celebrations were Cllr Richard Lewis and chief executive for Shaw healthcare, Russell Brown, who presented staff with certificates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

l-r Stacey Meredith, regional director, Cllr Richard Lewis, Louise Mutton, Louise Jackson and Russell Brown

Service manager for the home, Teresa Taylor, has worked for Shaw since 2009.

She said: “I am so proud of the staff here at Victoria House. The fact we have so many staff who have been here for so long is a testament to what a great team we have.”

Louise Mutton, a team leader at Victoria House, has worked at the home for over 30 years and was thanked for her long service. Louise, who was a finalist at the recent Shaw Star awards, is one of four family members at the home with her son, Jacob, working as a maintenance operative. Two of her relatives are residents.

She said: “Victoria House is one big family and I am proud to have worked here for as long as I have. It was fantastic for us all to come together and celebrate some great achievements, especially after such a challenging time for health and social care throughout the pandemic.”

Six members of staff at Victoria House celebrated between 21 and 44 years’ service.

They are:

Joanne Hornigold, night support worker, 21 years

Nicola Tobin, both support worker and domestic, 27 years

Louise Mutton, team leader, 31 years

Louise Jackson, domestic, 31 years

Jane Biggs, night senior, 32 years