'Caring' Kettering primary school given good rating in all areas in latest Ofsted report

A school that aims to take pupils on an ‘amazing journey’ towards academic success and personal growth has been rated as good in all areas after a recent Ofsted inspection.

St Mary’s Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School in Fuller Street, Kettering, welcomed inspectors last month for the first routine inspection since Covid-19.

After carrying out ‘deep dives’ into early reading, maths, computing, history and geography, inspectors reported pupils were respectful, kind, friendly and supportive of each other – doing their utmost to ‘act with the best intentions’.

Inspectors highlighted several key strengths and areas of excellence reflecting the school’s commitment to providing a nurturing and stimulating environment for all 262 pupils.

Diane Wright from St Mary's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Diane Wright, who has been headteacher for 10 of the 22 years she has worked at the school, said: “The Ofsted inspection has reaffirmed our school's strengths and highlighted areas where we excel. We are committed to maintaining these high standards and continuing to provide an environment where every child can succeed and flourish."

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision were all found to be good.

Praise was given for the ‘impressive’ number of clubs and extra-curricular activities available at the school sparking pupils' interests and encouraging them to explore new interests and skills.

The report said: “The school aims to take pupils on an ‘amazing journey’ towards academic success and personal growth. Pupils become fluent readers and confident mathematicians. Pupils enjoy their learning.

St Mary's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

"There is only one rule at St Mary’s, ‘do everything in love.’ Pupils’ positive behaviour is borne out of warm relationships with staff. Staff make it a priority to get to know each pupil individually. Typically, parents feel this is a loving, caring school where children thrive. Pastoral support is high quality."

Inspectors found pupils were supported to keep themselves healthy and safe, including online. Pupils feel happy and secure and if they have any worries, they have trusted adults to share them with.

Staff members said they were extremely proud to work at the school.

Mark Broughton, chairman of governors, added: “Our commitment to excellence is unwavering. We strive to create an environment where every child can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

St Mary's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Pointers for improvements were for the curriculum in a few subject areas to enable pupils to remember key areas of knowledge by revisiting previous learning.

For the full report go to https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/139460.