Carers’ event showcases support and activities for caregivers in Corby and surrounding area

An event for carers was held at Lakeside Surgery in Corby for a second year, with organisations from across the county attending and providing health, social, wellbeing and practical advice.

Invitations were sent to registered carers at Lakeside Corby, as well as to The Headlands Practice in Kettering and Oundle Surgery.

People attended from many different local organisations, including Lakelands Hospice, Northants Fire and Rescue Service, Northants Carers, The Autumn Centre, Northamptonshire Sport, Agewell and Kettering-based Accommodation Concern.

Kareema McCarthy, personalised care manager, worked alongside Mary Russell, patient services manager at Lakeside Surgery in Corby, to organise the event.

Kareema said: “This is the second year that this has taken place, and we hope to do it again.

“It was great to welcome so many patients and agencies here and to showcase the support and different range of activities available for carers. It can feel quite isolating for them so we are hoping this event gave them a chance to network, talk about their issues and see how these services could make a difference to them.”

Mary said: “We would like to thank all those who contributed to making the carers' event a success. Once again, we have received lots of positive feedback. Those who attended were happy with the information provided and appreciated being able to talk to services in person.

“We’re already thinking about next year and hope to build on the success and energy of these first two years.”

For more information about different care services in the county visit the Lakeside Healthcare website.