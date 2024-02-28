Care home residents test out their bread making skills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We all understand the importance of life enriching activities for all our residents here at the home. Many of the residents at Elm Bank would have created delicious homemade bread back in the day, for some it was a first. It was an afternoon of mixing and kneading, with flour and herbs and some tantalising toppings. Chef Jo, was delighted to bake up the creations for all to enjoy.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying activities that enrich their lives, for some it brought back memories of when they baked and for others it was something new for them to try. To see the engagement of on the faces of the residents was heart-warming”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Joy of Baking

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

At Barchester, we celebrate life and make sure the people we support do too. Our teams of well-trained staff focus on the individual needs of each resident and are passionate about independence, dignity and choice for all residents in their care. We employ motivated, attentive staff, who are committed to a high standard of care. For more information on the wide range of career opportunities available at Barchester, visit www.barchestercareers.com