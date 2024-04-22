Care home residents moved by the amazing sound of the saxophone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We all know the importance of music and the impact it has on a person’s mental wellbeing, not only can it bring back memories of the past, it provides a feeling of warmth within. The residents were overjoyed to have experienced the fascinating sound of the saxophone, played exceptionally by Zechariah Seekins. Zechariah, had the residents captivated, filing the main lounge within the home with tunes from the past. Zechariah delivered a unique experience for each resident, the delight on the faces of the residents was just clear to see. Residents were lost in the moment, some with a tear in their eye, listening intently to each note, transported for a moment in to complete happiness.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "it was lovely of Zechariah to come to the home and perform his saxophone concert to our residents. Zechariah had the residents captivated, with many thanking him personally at the end of the performance, it simply was wonderful. All of us here at Elm Bank would like to thank Zechariah, for sharing his amazing performance, it has given joy to our residents.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Saxophone Sounds