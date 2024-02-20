News you can trust since 1897
Care home residents experience the joy of African Drums

The staff and residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering burst in to song with the sounds of African Drums.
By Tina ProshoContributor
Published 20th Feb 2024, 14:52 GMT
We all know the impact music can have on a person’s mental wellbeing, the residents were thrilled to have experienced the sounds of the African Drums. Residents engaged in understanding the history and culture behind the songs and music. It was fantastic to see spirits lifted and everyone burst out in song playing along with percussion instruments.

Glynns a resident at Elm Bank said “it was wonderful, learning about the instruments and the history behind it all, it was something different and I enjoyed that”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "it was lovely to see the residents engaged and joining in with the sounds of the varied instruments, the joy and excitement was evident on all faces, everyone was left with feet tapping and hands clapping".

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

