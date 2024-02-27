Care home residents burst into song with the joy of music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We all know the impact music can have on a person’s mental wellbeing, the residents at Elm Bank, are always thrilled to have singer Steve Carmel performing musical hits from the 50’s and 60’s Rock n’ Roll to Country Classics. Each rendition got all singing and their feet moving to all their favourites! It is just amazing to see how music lifts spirits, creates joy and allows for all residents to reminisce on memories past.

Mavis, a resident at Elm Bank, said “it is wonderful, we can all sing along, it makes me so happy”.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "Music is important to many of our residents and helps residents in many ways, it is lovely to see the residents engaged and joining in with songs”.

Joy of Music

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.