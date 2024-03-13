Care home residents blown away with the amazing sound of the saxophone
We all know the impact music can have on a person’s mental wellbeing, not only can it transport us to a different place, it provides a feeling of warmth. The residents were thrilled to have experienced the sound of the saxophone, played exceptionally by Zechariah Seekins. Residents all burst into song, their hands and feet just could not remain still, as they listened and all emotions were captured.
Beryl, a resident at Elm Bank said “it was wonderful, I used to jive, and listening to this has made me want to jive again, I absolutely love this, he is amazing, thank you so much.”
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "it was lovely to see the residents engaged, Zechariah played exceptionally, and the beautiful sound could be heard throughout the community”.
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
