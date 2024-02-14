Care home residents and staff have a fun FLIPPIN’ Pancake Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elm Bank has marked this year’s Pancake Day with a pancake flipping afternoon of fun for both staff and residents and of course, lots of pancakes! Sharntelle, head chef at the home, flipped more than 100 pancakes, serving them up with sweet and savoury fillings for all the eager staff and residents to enjoy.

Sharntelle said: “My secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time. I like experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are good old fashioned lemon and sugar!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian, a resident at Elm Bank, commented: “I absolutely love Pancake Day, it takes me back to my childhood, when we used to try and flip pancakes”. We’ve had so much fun reminiscing and sharing our favourite recipes for fillings.”

Full Concentration

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.