Care home residents and staff have a fun FLIPPIN’ Pancake Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Elm Bank has marked this year’s Pancake Day with a pancake flipping afternoon of fun for both staff and residents and of course, lots of pancakes! Sharntelle, head chef at the home, flipped more than 100 pancakes, serving them up with sweet and savoury fillings for all the eager staff and residents to enjoy.
Sharntelle said: “My secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time. I like experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are good old fashioned lemon and sugar!”
Brian, a resident at Elm Bank, commented: “I absolutely love Pancake Day, it takes me back to my childhood, when we used to try and flip pancakes”. We’ve had so much fun reminiscing and sharing our favourite recipes for fillings.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.