Car windscreens smashed in Wellingborough street

The incident took place on Friday, May 19, and police have appealed for information

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read

The windscreens of two cars in a Wellingborough street were smashed on Friday night (May 19.)

The incident happened when a man damaged the vehicles while they were parked in Paling Close.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened in Paling Close at about 9.45pm when a man smashed the windscreens of two cars outside an address.

File picture
"Anyone with any information should call us and quote ref number 23000309637.”