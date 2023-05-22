The windscreens of two cars in a Wellingborough street were smashed on Friday night (May 19.)

The incident happened when a man damaged the vehicles while they were parked in Paling Close.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened in Paling Close at about 9.45pm when a man smashed the windscreens of two cars outside an address.

