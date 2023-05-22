Car windscreens smashed in Wellingborough street
The incident took place on Friday, May 19, and police have appealed for information
The windscreens of two cars in a Wellingborough street were smashed on Friday night (May 19.)
The incident happened when a man damaged the vehicles while they were parked in Paling Close.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened in Paling Close at about 9.45pm when a man smashed the windscreens of two cars outside an address.
"Anyone with any information should call us and quote ref number 23000309637.”