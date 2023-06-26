A car that had been stolen during a house burglary in Corby was dumped and torched in a local beauty spot.

The silver Ford Fiesta was deliberately set on fire in East Carlton Countryside Park between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Friday, June 2.

It had been stolen from a house in Charnwood Road in Corby at the end of May during a residential burglary.

East Carlton Park file picture

Northamptonshire Police have today (June 26) launched an appeal for witnesses.

A force spokesman said: “Two boys wearing black hooded tops with the hoods up were spotted walking away from the vehicle towards the footpath which leads on to Jurassic Way, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen them.

“The park would have been busy at this time of day, and officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the car travelling to or entering the park between the stated times.”

