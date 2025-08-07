Car stolen after keys taken in Northamptonshire village house burglary
Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in at the home in Monks Road, Wollaston.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened at about 3am on Monday, July 21, when the unknown offender/s forced entry into a property, stole a set of car keys and then drove off in the occupant’s grey Volkswagen Golf.
“Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 25000425447 when passing on any information not make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”