Car stolen after Kettering house burglary – and then dumped in nearby village
The house was broken into on February 14
A car was stolen after a burglary at a Kettering house, but was later found dumped in Barton Seagrave.
The home was broken into sometime between 6pm and just before 11pm on February 14.
Northamptonshire Police said: “We are appealing for information about a burglary at a home on Glebe Avenue in Kettering. The burglary happened on February 14 between 6pm and 10.59pm.
“The offender/s entered via the front door and stole the car key, and then subsequently the silver Mini Cooper parked on the drive. This vehicle was later located in Barton Seagrave.”
Witnesses have been asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting ref 23000095627.