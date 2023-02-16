A car was stolen after a burglary at a Kettering house, but was later found dumped in Barton Seagrave.

The home was broken into sometime between 6pm and just before 11pm on February 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police said: “We are appealing for information about a burglary at a home on Glebe Avenue in Kettering. The burglary happened on February 14 between 6pm and 10.59pm.

Police file picture

“The offender/s entered via the front door and stole the car key, and then subsequently the silver Mini Cooper parked on the drive. This vehicle was later located in Barton Seagrave.”