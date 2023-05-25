Car overturns on A43 Corby Link Road after collision with HGV
There were no reported injuries
By Callum Faulds
Published 25th May 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:06 BST
A car overturned on the A43 between Corby and Kettering yesterday (Wednesday) following a collision with an HGV.
Emergency services were called, but there were no reported injuries.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The collision occurred at about 2.20pm yesterday (May 24), when the driver of a silver Citroen C3 was in collision with an HGV on the southbound carriageway of the A43 Corby Link Road.
“As a result of the collision, the Citroen overturned however, thankfully there were no reported injuries.”