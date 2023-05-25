News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Car overturns on A43 Corby Link Road after collision with HGV

There were no reported injuries
By Callum Faulds
Published 25th May 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:06 BST

A car overturned on the A43 between Corby and Kettering yesterday (Wednesday) following a collision with an HGV.

Emergency services were called, but there were no reported injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The collision occurred at about 2.20pm yesterday (May 24), when the driver of a silver Citroen C3 was in collision with an HGV on the southbound carriageway of the A43 Corby Link Road.

There were no reported injuriesThere were no reported injuries
There were no reported injuries
Most Popular

“As a result of the collision, the Citroen overturned however, thankfully there were no reported injuries.”

Related topics:HGVCorbyKetteringEmergency servicesNorthamptonshire PoliceCitroen