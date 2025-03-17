Car fire at A45 petrol station closes road between Wellingborough and Northampton

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 11:17 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 11:25 BST
A car fire at a petrol station on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough led hold-ups as emergency services tackled the blaze.

The incident at the Esso garage on the eastbound section of the A45 near Ecton took place shortly after 5pm on Friday (March 14).

Northants Police closed the dual carriageway due to safety concerns after smoke billowed across the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly after 5pm on Friday (March 14) to reports of a car on fire at a service station on the A45 near Ecton.

The fire was seen by passing motorists /Facebookplaceholder image
The fire was seen by passing motorists /Facebook

“Crews arrived to find a car fully engulfed in flames and used a hose-reel jet and breathing apparatus to put out the fire.

“Police had closed the road due to a large plume of smoke over the road.”

The fire was extinguished shortly before 6pm and crews left the scene in the hands of police.

The spokesman added: “It is believed to have started due to a mechanical fault.”

Related topics:A45NorthamptonWellingboroughNorthamptonshire Fire and Rescue ServicePolice
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice