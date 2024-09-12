Car driven on pavement outside Corby pizza takeaway towards pedestrians

The driver of a car that mounted a pavement outside a Corby pizza restaurant is being sought by Northants Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers investigating a report of dangerous driving in Corby have appealed for potential witnesses to come forward to the incident that took place on Sunday, September 8.

Pedestrians outside Fireaway Pizza in George Street reported they had been driven towards by the Renault car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At around 9.30pm on Sunday, September 8, a grey Renault Scenic was driven onto the pavement on George Street outside Fireaway Pizza towards people on foot.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was there, with witnesses asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 24000537269.”