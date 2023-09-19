Car crash on Northamptonshire road leaves driver injured as police dogs and drone hunt for possible passengers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police dogs and a drone have been used in the hunt for possible passengers from a car that crashed off the road near Bunkers Hill near Rothwell.

A man in his 30s who had been driving a Vauxhall Vectra, crashed in Glendon Road sometime between 1am and 6am on Saturday, September 16.

Emergency services were called to the scene by a member of the public at 6.40am who had discovered the injured driver who it is believed climbed from the wreckage.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This was reported to us at 6.40am on September 16, as a single vehicle collision on Glendon Road, Rothwell. It involved a silver Vauxhall Vectra driven by a man in his 30s and is believed to have happened between 1am and 6am that day.

“The driver sustained hand, head and body injuries and was taken to Kettering General Hospital by ambulance. He was located near the collision site by the member of the public who called us.

“Officers subsequently carried out an area search, including the use of a police dog and drone, as part of checks to establish that no-one else had been in the vehicle at the time of the collision.