'Car boot style market' set to begin at former Kettering footwear site

A ‘car boot style’ indoor market is set to launch at Kettering’s former United Footwear site later this month.

Dozens of traders have shown interest since Raj Kooner, who bought the Stamford Road premises in 2020, began advertising his plan just before Christmas.

And now Raj, who also owns the nearby Werringtons fish and chip shop, is hoping to run the first event on Sunday, February 25.

The former United Footwear site in Stamford Road

He will be using the former factory shop as the rest of the site – which was once used to dump about 300 tonnes of waste – is unusable.

Raj said: "The shoe factory shop is the part that we are tring to use as a car boot style market. It’s created a bit of a buzz.

"Everybody likes to have a look and rummage at car boot sales and we hope it will bring people into the area.”

So far between 40 and 50 traders have shown an interest in having a pitch at the market, which will run every Sunday from 8am to 2pm.

It will be free to enter for shoppers and £10 per pitch for sellers, or £20 for three weeks. Raj said those who commit to the second week will get the first free of charge.

His medium-term plan for the overall site is for it to become pop-up shops and his long-term vision is for three retail units with 14 apartments above, with plans submitted to North Northamptonshire Council.

But for now Raj is hoping he can replicate the success of Corby’s indoor market with this venture in Kettering.

He said: "I’m really excited by this and I hope people come and have a look.”