Capped subsidised bus fare scheme extended by three months as passengers can make single journey for £2

A scheme to encourage bus passengers back on board public transport has been extended for three months.

The £2 bus flat fare scheme subsidises journeys, boosting ailing routes by making bus travel affordable and luring lapsed users.

Stagecoach buses across the county will be being offering capped £2 tickets until the end of June with 11 million UK customers taking advantage of the offer.

Buses minister Richard Holden MP, Mark Whitelocks (MD Stagecoach Midlands), MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone at the bus fare launch

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Travelling by bus remains the most popular option for commuters and families across the country, but the sector is still trying to recover after the end of the pandemic.

“We’re providing £155 million to help passengers save money on fares, get more people on the bus and protect vital bus routes – helping with the cost of living and enabling people to get where they need to in an affordable and convenient way.”

