The home in Knights Close off Tower Hill Road where police uncovered a cannabis farm. Image: National World

Corby police uncovered a cannabis farm when they smashed down the door of a property in a quiet cul-de-sac.

A team raided the detached home - which officers said was connected to organised crime - in Knight’s Close, Corby, on Thursday (August 31).

Last night, damaged cannabis-growing equipment and used fertiliser bottles could be seen in the house and garden, which still sported a boarded-up front door and a smashed fence panel.

The house still has a smashed door. Image: National World

A man has been charged in connection with the incident and was remanded in custody by magistrates.

The house was last sold for £235,000 in April last year to a local man.

In a message to local residents, Sgt Steve Briggs from Corby Neighbourhood Team said: “You can help us tackle drug crime and the associated anti-social behaviour that goes with it.

"The public are our eyes and ears, and no one knows better than the residents what is going on in a neighbourhood or community.

“If you suspect someone is dealing drugs or involved in drug crime, you can call us on 101 or report online. Always dial 999 if you or your property is at risk or a crime is in progress.

“You can also pass on information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”