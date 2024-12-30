Cannabis factory discovered near Rushden after tip off to police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cannabis factory has been discovered in building close to the A6 between Rushden and Bedford.

The grow house was raided by police just after 9pm on Saturday (28 December), when Bedfordshire Police responded to a tip-off concerning an address in Rushden Road, Sharnbrook.

Police officers have been on the scene over the weekend.

A spokeswoman for Bedfordshire Police said: “Shortly after 9pm on Saturday (28 December), officers responded to intelligence concerning an address in Rushden Road, Sharnbrook.

“Upon arrival, a cannabis factory was discovered and has since been dismantled.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via our online reporting tool here.”

Residents have been urged to be aware of the signs of a how to spot of a cannabis factory:

– Blacked out windows or closed curtains

– Condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside

– A powerful, distinctive and sickly aroma

– Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night

– Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting, and high electricity bills

– Lots of work or deliveries of equipment to an address, particularly those associated with growing plants indoors without soil such as heaters and lighting

– An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost