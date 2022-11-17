Neighbours in a Kettering street have spoken of their shock after police officers found a cannabis factory in a three-storey townhouse.

Evidence bags were seen being removed from the Victorian mid-terraced house in Broadway last night (Wednesday), with drugs potentially worth more than £300,000 seized.

National Grid workers have been working at the property to investigate how the growers bypassed the mains supply.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This cannabis grow was discovered in Broadway, Kettering, at about 7.30pm last night.

“In one of the bedrooms, 140 immature cannabis plants were found. On the second floor, there were between 170 and 200 mature plants at various stages of being dried.

“Enquiries continue to locate the person/s responsible for the grow.”

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: “At about 8pm there were three chaps from the National Grid digging up the front garden.

"There were flashing lights and three police officers turned up at about 9.30pm. Then a massive police van appeared turned up. The officers kept coming in and out of the house. They were carrying big white bags of something.

“There’s been a couple of guys who occasionally come and go.

"We hadn’t smelt any cannabis, but it’s the ideal place because it’s got a Radon pump in the basement.”

The street value of one mature cannabis plant is estimated to be £1,000.

