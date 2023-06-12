News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Cannabis 'factory' discovered at scene of Corby house fire

Emergency services were called on Saturday
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 17:09 BST

Cannabis plants have been discovered at a Corby house that had been reported to be on fire.

Firefighters from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) had been called the fire at a property on Tanfields Grove just after 2.30pm on Saturday (June 10).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On arrival crews found a two-storey property ‘well alight’ with smoke billowing from the roof.

Police file picturePolice file picture
Police file picture
Most Popular

A spokesman for NFRS said: “Six fire appliances, plus two aerial appliances attended the incident to contain the fire and prevent spread to adjacent properties.

"Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to douse the flames. Thermal imaging cameras, extension ladders and small tools were also used to ensure the fire was completely out.

"The road was closed to allow access for the emergency services and to enable the crews to safely work to put the fire out. The incident was scaled down at around 5.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

”We would like to thank local residents for their patience whilst we were dealing with this fire."

A crew remained at the scene into the evening to monitor temperatures and to dampen down any hotspots after which a fire investigation was carried out on Sunday morning.

The incident was then handed over to the Northants Police who are investigating.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “When we entered this property, there was evidence to suggest that it was a cannabis factory – about 80 plants were found inside.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The building has since been cordoned off due to the ‘unsafe structure’.