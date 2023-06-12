Cannabis plants have been discovered at a Corby house that had been reported to be on fire.

Firefighters from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) had been called the fire at a property on Tanfields Grove just after 2.30pm on Saturday (June 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On arrival crews found a two-storey property ‘well alight’ with smoke billowing from the roof.

Police file picture

A spokesman for NFRS said: “Six fire appliances, plus two aerial appliances attended the incident to contain the fire and prevent spread to adjacent properties.

"Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to douse the flames. Thermal imaging cameras, extension ladders and small tools were also used to ensure the fire was completely out.

"The road was closed to allow access for the emergency services and to enable the crews to safely work to put the fire out. The incident was scaled down at around 5.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”We would like to thank local residents for their patience whilst we were dealing with this fire."

A crew remained at the scene into the evening to monitor temperatures and to dampen down any hotspots after which a fire investigation was carried out on Sunday morning.

The incident was then handed over to the Northants Police who are investigating.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “When we entered this property, there was evidence to suggest that it was a cannabis factory – about 80 plants were found inside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad