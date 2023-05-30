Corby’s dog lovers united at the eagerly anticipated Corby Dog Festival held over the weekend.

Corby Dog Festival 2023 took place at Corby Town Football Club on Sunday (May 28).

The event was run by Kyle Fallow, who put on the event to show people as many different breeds as possible.

Corby Dog Festival 2023

Kyle said: “We love dogs, we love showing dogs and that’s the main purpose of it. Some really rare breeds turn up and it’s about getting them shown and known.”

The festival featured a range of dog shows, of which there were nine different categories.

There was a best in show and reserve best in show for which they had some very big trophies for. Also, every first, second and third place from each class received a rosette.

Kyle said: “It was fantastic, we have seen some very rare breeds, some very well known breeds, all different breeds.”

Corby Dog Festival 2023

There was also a host of different stalls, including Pets & Friends, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, dog treat stalls, dog equipment stalls, gift stalls and food stalls.

The event doesn’t make a profit. Each time they do a dog show, they try to raise money for a different charity.

From this event £250 of the proceeds will go to North Northants Community First Responders, who were there at the event making people aware of who they are and what they do.

Kyle said: “We don’t make any profit but we always try to give back a little for the effort that we see from local people, and the CFR do a fantastic job.”

Corby Dog Festival 2023

Although this is the first ever dog festival in Corby, it is not the first dog event Kyle has put on in the town.

Kyle said: “We done two last year, we done a Christmas event, a summer event and this is the first of hopefully three we do this year.

“It’s been a fantastic day and our hope is to improve it show by show and get bigger and better every time.”

The next event is scheduled to be in August and in Corby. Visit the Corby Dog Festival 2023 festival Facebook page for more information.

Corby Dog Festival 2023 Best in Show

Corby Dog Festival 2023 Reserve Best in Show

Corby Dog Festival 2023 Battersea Dogs & Cats Home