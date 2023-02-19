Candlelit vigil held under Wellingborough trees due to be cut down on Monday morning

Over one hundred residents took part in the vigil

More than one hundred people have joined a candlelit vigil under an avenue of trees due to be cut down by developers.

Holding placards, torches, and candles shared their memories and poems with those gathered under the 61 lime trees.

Vigil organiser Marion Turner-Hawes has promised to continue the battle to save the trees in London Road, Wellingborough.

She said: “Let’s keep going. Let’s keep the faith. So many people think that the people of Wellingborough don’t care but this could not be further from the truth – they speak up, they take action.

"We will keep looking for ways to protect these trees and if, God forbid, they are felled we will not let the people who have done this get away without being held to account.”

1 . Wellingborough, candlelit vigil for 61 trees in London Road to be cut down Candlelit vigil Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Wellingborough, candlelit vigil for 61 trees in London Road to be cut down Candlelit vigil Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Wellingborough, candlelit vigil for 61 trees in London Road to be cut down Candlelit vigil Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

4 . Wellingborough, candlelit vigil for 61 trees in London Road to be cut down Candlelit vigil Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales