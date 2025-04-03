Candidates for Green Party offer 'credible and positive alternative' in North Northamptonshire local elections
A total of 68 seats are up for grabs for North Northants Council (NNC) – a reduction of 10 seats due to boundary changes.
Candidates will stand in all 20 seats on Kettering Town Council as well as fielding candidates for Corby, Wellingborough and Higham Ferrers Town Councils.
In 2021, three Green Party councillors in the NNC Clover Hill Ward Dez Dell, Sarah Tubbs and Emily Fedorowycz swept to power after their active community campaign to ‘Save Weekley Woods’.
Cllr Fedorowycz said: “From speaking to residents on the doorstep, we know that local people are disillusioned with the Westminster parties and their politics as usual approach.
"Green Party candidates care about the issues that matter to our communities. We want to support local businesses, create a thriving local economy while connecting communities and ensuring where new housing is built, it comes with the much-needed services to match.
“The Green Party is the only party who offer a credible and positive alternative to the Westminster parties. We offer a politics of real hope and real change and in 2025 residents can elect more hard-working Greens who can be trusted to represent them at the council.”
In 2024, Cllr Fedorowycz, gained the most votes for the Green Party in the East Midlands when she stood for Parliament.
A spokesman for the Green Party said: "North Northamptonshire Green Party are delighted to announce that we are standing candidates in every single one of the 68 available seats for the North Northamptonshire Council elections on May 1.
“This means that every voter in North Northamptonshire can use all of their votes to vote Green for the first time.
“In addition to this, we are standing candidates for all 20 seats on Kettering Town Council and have candidates for Corby, Wellingborough and Higham Ferrers Town Councils.
“This demonstrates the immense local support people are showing for the Green Party and how motivated our members are to put their name on the ballot paper.”
