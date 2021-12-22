Cancelled Christmas party sees 180 meals gifted to Corby families

L-r Stacey McNulty - revenue manager Holiday Inn Corby, Tracy Gallagher- joint Head of Pen Green, Teighan Ridge - revenue coordinator, Holiday Inn Corby.

The cancellation of a Kettering firm's Christmas party due to a rise in Covid cases has seen festive food gifted to dozens of Corby families.

After the Kettering-based National Accident Helpline's annual Christmas party was cancelled as a precautionary measure, all the food that would have been used could have gone to waste.

But as well as the firm's bosses paying for the booking at the Holiday Inn Corby in full, they asked the hotel to donate the food to a charity of their choice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car-load of food was donated to families in Corby

Staff at the Holiday Inn immediately chose the Pen Green Centre for Children and Families and passed on enough food for 180 Christmas dinners.

Stacey McNulty, revenue manager at the Holiday Inn Corby, said: “It was such a thoughtful thing for National Accident Helpline to do.

"Pen Green was the obvious choice to donate the food to as we wanted it to be distributed locally and we hope that it helps families over the festive period.”

Staff have portioned up the feast for a full three-course Christmas dinner and distributed it to families to use over the Christmas break.

Food has been separated into 180 meals

Tracy Gallagher, joint head of Pen Green, said: “We are absolutely thrilled at the kindness shown by National Accident Helpline and the Holiday Inn Corby.

"Life is tough at the moment and this will make such a difference to so many people.