Cancelled Christmas party sees 180 meals gifted to Corby families
The cancellation of the Christmas party meant 180 people could receive festive food parcels
The cancellation of a Kettering firm's Christmas party due to a rise in Covid cases has seen festive food gifted to dozens of Corby families.
After the Kettering-based National Accident Helpline's annual Christmas party was cancelled as a precautionary measure, all the food that would have been used could have gone to waste.
But as well as the firm's bosses paying for the booking at the Holiday Inn Corby in full, they asked the hotel to donate the food to a charity of their choice.
Staff at the Holiday Inn immediately chose the Pen Green Centre for Children and Families and passed on enough food for 180 Christmas dinners.
Stacey McNulty, revenue manager at the Holiday Inn Corby, said: “It was such a thoughtful thing for National Accident Helpline to do.
"Pen Green was the obvious choice to donate the food to as we wanted it to be distributed locally and we hope that it helps families over the festive period.”
Staff have portioned up the feast for a full three-course Christmas dinner and distributed it to families to use over the Christmas break.
Tracy Gallagher, joint head of Pen Green, said: “We are absolutely thrilled at the kindness shown by National Accident Helpline and the Holiday Inn Corby.
"Life is tough at the moment and this will make such a difference to so many people.
"It really is heart-warming to know that there are people out there who want to help others."