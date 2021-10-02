Can you locate missing Northampton man Abdus?

A Northampton man has been reported missing and Northamptonshire Police is asking members of the public for help in finding him.

The 38-year-old was last seen in the Upton area at 11.30pm on Friday (October 1).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Can you help us find missing person Abdus Salam a 38 year old male?"

Abdus Salam

"Abdus was last seen at around 11.30pm yesterday, October 1, 2021, in the area of Knot Teirs Mews, Northampton.

"It is unknown what he was last wearing before going missing. Abdus is described as a IC2 (Mediterranean / Hispanic) male of slim build with short brown hair waxed in style with facial hair."