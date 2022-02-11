Can you help with artwork tribute to Wellingborough's first black mayor Mike Prescod?

A much-loved Wellingborough former mayor and champion of equality is to be immortalised in a new artwork tribute that will be formed of photos and written memories.

Mike Prescod served the town as a councillor and was elected in 1998 as the town's first black Mayor. He was also instrumental in setting up the Wellingborough Afro Caribbean Centre in Rock Street.

Now Cinnamon Arts Group, a group of black artists in Wellingborough will create a profile-shaped collage generated from photos, text, personal memories, observations and reflections on his influence sent in by the community.

Jenny Labbon, Cinnamon Arts Group member, said: "We have been wanting to do this for a long, long time. It is only now that we have had the support from Made With Many that we have been able to put in the bids.

"He was the first black mayor of Wellingborough. He always worked for under represented communities. He was always striving for equality. It wasn't just about politics, it was through his values."

Mr Prescod was born in Barbados in 1938 and moved to Britain when he was 19. He served in the army after which he became a social worker in Coventry.

He moved to Wellingborough in 1976 with his wife Joyce. He helped set up the Victoria Centre and Wellingborough Afro Caribbean Centre - later being made honorary life president.

Ms Labbon said: "People knew Mike from being a next door neighbour or from other walks of life. We want the artwork to feel that it belongs to the community and hopes that it triggers other memories.

"It will be a bit of local black history.

"To me Mike was a mentor but he was a friend. He could relate to lots of different people but when it came to addressing equality you couldn't get anymore more serious."

A large ‘Mr P’ 4ft by 5ft collage will be generated from contributions from the community put together by Cinnamon Arts Group, supported by Made With Many’s Black Community Forum.