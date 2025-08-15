Can you help locate 55-year-old Vicky England wanted by Northants Police?

A woman who failed to appear at court in connection with four thefts from shop offences is wanted by police.

55-year-old Vicky England is wanted after failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 16.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “England, of no fixed address, is wanted on an arrest warrant after she failed to appear at court in connection with four thefts from shop offences, which occurred in February this year.

“Anyone who has seen England, or who knows of her whereabouts, can call police on 101. Or, if you prefer, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)

“Please quote incident number 25000282790 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”