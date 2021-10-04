Can you help find teenager last seen in Kettering?
She went missing today, just after 12pm
A teenager last seen in Kettering has been reported missing today (Monday, October 4).
Sarah Keable, 15, was last seen in Kettering just after midday.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Northamptonshire Police is asking for the public's help in locating 15-year-old Sarah Keable, who has been reported missing.
"Sarah was last seen in Kettering today (Monday, October 4) at 12.10pm, and is described as 5ft 2ins, of a slim build with dyed black and red coloured hair worn in a ponytail.
"She was last seen wearing a white hooded zip up top, blue jeans and black trainers with two stripes down the side.
"Anyone who has seen Sarah or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101, quoting reference MPK1/3113/21."