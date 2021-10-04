Can you help find teenager last seen in Kettering?

A teenager last seen in Kettering has been reported missing today (Monday, October 4).

Sarah Keable, 15, was last seen in Kettering just after midday.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Northamptonshire Police is asking for the public's help in locating 15-year-old Sarah Keable, who has been reported missing.

"Sarah was last seen in Kettering today (Monday, October 4) at 12.10pm, and is described as 5ft 2ins, of a slim build with dyed black and red coloured hair worn in a ponytail.

"She was last seen wearing a white hooded zip up top, blue jeans and black trainers with two stripes down the side.