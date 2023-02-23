Can you help? Eight people who are missing from Northamptonshire including two who haven't been seen since 1987 and 1990
Some of the missing people have not been seen decades
According to the National Crime Agency’s Missing Persons Unit, last year more 73,000 adults were reported missing in England and Wales.
A number of people have disappeared from Northamptonshire are still missing, including some who have been missing for decades.
Anyone who has information about any of those who are missing is urged to contact Northamptonshire Police.
Charity Missing People can also be contacted free and confidentially on 116000. Find other ways to contact the organisation on its website.
Below are eight people who are currently missing from Northamptonshire, according to Missing People and Northamptonshire Police.