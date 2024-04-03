Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corby’s Stewarts & Lloyds RFC are set to take on Biggleswade this weekend in a fixture that could see them cap off the season having won every game.

S&L play Biggleswade at their Occupation Road home ground on Saturday, April 6 starting at 3pm.

The Blackwave have enjoyed an absolutely fantastic season beating every team in their way thus far.

S&L RFC full team photo credit: mattflemingphotography.co.uk

They secured promotion as champions last month having triumphed over Dunstablians 23-7 on March 23.

First XV coach Tom Cleary has put this season’s success down to the players and the backroom staff who have all worked together under the ‘One Club, Our Club’ ethos.

He said: “Throughout the year we’ve actually used 38 players, bearing in mind that a matchday squad is only 18 players, which shows the spirit of the club at the minute. They’ve made it really hard for selection.

“The ethos is One Club, Our Club. It doesn’t matter what level you're playing, you’re part of something. I think that really epitomises the season that 38 people have worn that shirt and we’ve played 21 games so far and had 21 of the same outcome.

S&L in action this season credit: mattflemingphotography.co.uk

“It’s the players, you can coach, you can teach, you can tell people what to do, but it comes from a collective buy in and I think they’ve bought not just into what we say as a coaching group but they’ve bought into each other.

“The demands they’ve put on themselves for effort level in training and matchday is what’s put them in such good stead for the whole season.

“There’s been a lot of legwork from a lot of volunteers like my coaching staff such as Coran Ashworth who’s been a fantastic addition in their second year working with me.

“Malcolm Crooks the team manager who takes a hell of a lot of pressure off of me in terms of doing all of the matchday admin.

S&L in action this season credit: mattflemingphotography.co.uk

“Craig Fleming our physio has come in every week and has probably held most of my team together at parts of the season.

“Dev Reilly, the captain, has really led from the front and has really driven the team. It’s very easy sometimes if you’re winning games you can get complacent and he’s steered it in a way that's never been thought like that.

“Malcy Thompson, the club groundsmen who to me epitomises what a true clubman is. We wouldn’t have had half the rugby we have had this season if not for him with the weather we have had.

“That close knit working team has been brilliant.”

S&L in action this season credit: mattflemingphotography.co.uk

One of S&L’s key strengths this season has been their defensive record. They’ve conceded a miniscule 132 points this season, 172 less than the next lowest, Biggleswade, who have also had a good season, sitting second with only two losses.

Tom said: “The lads have been focused. Every week, effort level has been absolutely fabulous, our training numbers have grown, everything has increased and it hasn’t steadied out.”

Tom says that the general atmosphere around the club at the moment is really good and that the club is currently thriving.

He said: “Speaking around the club, people are very happy, they’re excited, they’re looking forward to watching the games.

“I’ll be in the supermarket and get grabbed by somebody saying ‘good luck for the weekend’ or telling me what they think, or how they enjoy it. It’s great, it’s really good to see.

“Saturdays after the match, it feels like the club is really connected; people want to be there. They’re fighting for this common goal on the pitch and then they’re getting to enjoy the rewards of their graft afterwards as well and I could not be prouder of all of them.”

S&L in action this season credit: mattflemingphotography.co.uk

On the day of S&L’s last game of the season, there will be music entertainment in the afternoon and evening, as well as a bouncy castle for the children.

Attendance is free.